News

Free expo space for indies at G-STAR

Free expo space for indies at G-STAR
By

We're thrilled to be able to offer our readers a limited number of exclusive free indie booth spaces at Korea’s leading exhibition and conference for the games industry, G-STAR, on November 15th to 18th.

We'll be there hosting the Big Indie Awards 2018 and G-STAR have kindly agreed to make 10 places available free within the indie section of the B2B halls for international indie developers - including a B2B pass to the show.

Offer closes 5pm this Friday, November 2nd - apply now using this form.

We'll notify you ASAP if you have been successful.

Big Indie Awards, Big Indie Pitches and PG Party

Not only will we be announcing the winners of the Big Indie Awards 2018 on November 15th, but we'll also be running Big Indie Pitch competitions for mobile and PC developers. And we’re hosting one sweet party too…


Tags:
Pocket Gamer staff
Pocket Gamer staff

Related Articles

1 News Oct 19th, 2018

Indies: Sign up now to be part of G-STAR's Indie Game Zone in November

News Oct 2nd, 2018

G-STAR trade visitor pre-registration now open

News May 31st, 2018

Pocket Gamer and G-STAR launch international promotional partnership as Big Indie Awards heads to South Korea

News Oct 16th, 2018

Expo space at G-STAR sold out!

News Jul 2nd, 2018

Early Bird registration opens for South Korea’s G-STAR 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.