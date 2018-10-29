Free expo space for indies at G-STAR

We're thrilled to be able to offer our readers a limited number of exclusive free indie booth spaces at Korea’s leading exhibition and conference for the games industry, G-STAR, on November 15th to 18th.

We'll be there hosting the Big Indie Awards 2018 and G-STAR have kindly agreed to make 10 places available free within the indie section of the B2B halls for international indie developers - including a B2B pass to the show.

Offer closes 5pm this Friday, November 2nd - apply now using this form.

We'll notify you ASAP if you have been successful.

Big Indie Awards, Big Indie Pitches and PG Party

Not only will we be announcing the winners of the Big Indie Awards 2018 on November 15th, but we'll also be running Big Indie Pitch competitions for mobile and PC developers. And we’re hosting one sweet party too…