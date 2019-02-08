Summoners War exceeds 100 million global downloads

Hit mobile RPG Summoners War surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide.

Since launching in 2014 the game has topped 94 countries across Google Play and the App Store generating $1.3 billion in revenue.

Unsurprisingly the majority of downloads for Summoners War derive from Asia with 50 per cent originating from the likes of China, Japan and South Korea. 33 per cent of installs come from the Americas and Oceania while the remaining 17 per cent stems from Europe.

Expanding the brand

“Summoners War has achieved a long-running success. The game provides a stable service with constant updates and events. We will continue to play an active part in the market as we grow our global brand,” read a statement from Com2uS.

The success of Summoners War has spawned a new animated TV series helmed by The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman. The project just picked up two new writers who have previously worked on Iron Man and Spider-Man shows.