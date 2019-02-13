News

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake set for Nintendo Switch 2019 release

By , Senior Editor

Nintendo is remaking The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch.

Revealed during the Nintendo Direct today, the title has received a new lick of paint with 3D graphics.

Few other details were given about the game, but you can check out the video below to see what the title will look like.

Blast from the past

Link’s Awakening was first launched on the Game Boy back in 1993. The remake will be launched, 26 years later, in 2019.

Much like Super Mario Maker 2, the announcement helps sure up Nintendo’s first-party release schedule for the year, which had been looking pretty sparse for big blockbuster titles.

In other big news from the Nintendo Direct, the company made the surprise announcement of a Tetris Battle Royale game in the shape of Tetris 99. The title, releasing later today, will be available for Nintendo Switch Online members.


