The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake set for Nintendo Switch 2019 release

Nintendo is remaking The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch.

Revealed during the Nintendo Direct today, the title has received a new lick of paint with 3D graphics.

Few other details were given about the game, but you can check out the video below to see what the title will look like.

Blast from the past

Link’s Awakening was first launched on the Game Boy back in 1993. The remake will be launched, 26 years later, in 2019.

Much like Super Mario Maker 2, the announcement helps sure up Nintendo’s first-party release schedule for the year, which had been looking pretty sparse for big blockbuster titles.

Return to Koholint Island and awaken the Wind Fish in this reimagining of a beloved classic! The Legend of #Zelda: Link’s Awakening sails onto #NintendoSwitch in 2019. pic.twitter.com/mhufes8TsP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

In other big news from the Nintendo Direct, the company made the surprise announcement of a Tetris Battle Royale game in the shape of Tetris 99. The title, releasing later today, will be available for Nintendo Switch Online members.