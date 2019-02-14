News

Disney partners with Kuato Studios for new storytelling app Disney Story Realms

Disney has launched a new storytelling app by partnering with UK narrative-focused games developer and publisher Kuato Studios.

Disney Story Realms is a free-to-play title that features experiences from both Frozen and Beauty and the Beast. In each area, users can interact with well-known characters and take part in mini-games that all surround the main story. The aim of the app is help learning development in children.

The company says that areas based on newly-released film Ralph Breaks the Internet, as well as other Pixar properties, are set to be added in later in the year. The game is now available to download on both the App Store and Google Play.

Kuato Studios previously worked with ITV Studios, releasing a similar story-telling app based on classic TV series Thunderbirds. The firm has also collaborated with DreamWorks Animation, Hachette and Moose Toys.

A VR experience for both children and parents to play together is currently in development from the studio too

Thrilled

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Disney Publishing Worldwide on Disney Story Realms,” said CEO of Kuato Studios Mark Horneff

“Team Kuato worked closely with Disney to create fantastic interactive worlds that are brimming with iconic characters and narrative experiences that inspire learning development in fun, engaging and immersive ways.”

Recently CEO of Disney Bob Iger spoke about how licensing the company’s properties in games is the best model for Disney having tried and failed to make games itself in the past. 


