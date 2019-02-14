Maplestory M’s massive success is only part of Nexon’s record-setting financial results

Korean-Japanese publisher Nexon broke records this year off the back of MapleStory’s success.

In its results for FY2018, Nexon is reporting strong annual gains across revenues, operating income and net income. Revenue grew eight per cent year-over-year, up to $2.29 billion (¥253.7 billion).

Operating income increased nine per cent as planned to $887.1 million (¥98.4 billion), and net income jumped by a whopping 90 per cent to reach $974.25 million (¥107.7 billion).

“Building on our success in the Chinese and Korean markets, in 2018 Nexon’s global PC and mobile businesses grew year-over-year,” said CEO and president Owen Mahoney.

“We also saw strong growth on mobile in the West from Pixelberry Studios’ key title Choices: Stories You Play, as well as around the world from MapleStory M, and the new action RPG, Darkness Rises.”

Across the board

Those results come thanks to Nexon’s highest full-year performance across both PC and mobile releases.

MapleStory drove performance, as its first mobile edition MapleStory M grew 81 per cent year-over-year in Korea alone.

Mahoney continued: “We also continued to show the strength of our flagship franchises including MapleStory, as well as Dungeon & Fighter which achieved another year of double-digit growth in its 10th year of operation in China.”

“Looking ahead, Nexon will continue to leverage returns from our powerful franchise annuities to invest in new content with additional focus on our wholly-owned IP and leverage major technological advancements that fundamentally change how games are made and played.”

Nexon is currently being eyed up for acquisition by rival company Kakao, with a potential value of $8.9 billion.