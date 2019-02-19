News

Japanese developer Mixi partners with XTech to accelerate M&A plans

Monster Strike developer Mixi has partnered with Japanese business advisory firm XTech to support to accelerate its M&A strategy.

The partnership will see the allocation of up to ¥30 billion ($271 million) for investments and acquisitions. Its part of Mixi’s previously announced plan to invest ¥100bn ($900m) in business development and M&A activity over the next five years.

The company had said it wants to “build a new pillar for the business” back in May 2018. $100m had been earmarked for digital entertainment, but it’s not clear if those plans have changed.

Expansion plans

Through its XTech partnership, Mixi is targeting investment in areas such as digital entertainment (where games sit) and media. This could include deals for both start-ups and listed companies.

Mixi believes the partnership will lead to an increased quality and number of M&A activities, as well as a better chance of success.

As well as M&A, the Monster Strike developer has established a fund especially for seed and early stage businesses.

“By covering the whole spectrum of M&A of listed companies to investing in seed and early-stage businesses, we aim to build a well-balanced business portfolio over the medium to long-term,” said Mixi Group director and corporate officer Hiroyuki Ohsawa.

“In addition to inorganic growth through investments, we will make internal investment within the Mixi Group to grow Sports and Wellness businesses as new pillars to follow Monster Strike so as to diversify business and stabilise management.”


