Tencent brings in new broadcasting rules to police hurtful content across its products

By , Staff Writer

Tencentis now starting to implement stricter rules for online content that involves any of its products.

According to a report from Esports Observer, the new regulations it has created will be applied across all streaming platforms, not just with the platforms Tencent Games is directly involved with.

This prohibits discussions or behaviour that could cause offense to the company’s home market of China. Tencent stated that these changes are meant to fall in line with the new internet governance requirements introduced by the Chinese government as of two weeks ago.

Tencent will now be actively watching streams online for anything that might include the following offenses:

  • Content that incites any negative social influence
  • Violating the copyright of any other creators or publishers
  • Breaching a contract with a third party 
  • Sharing public information about others online without their consent.
  • Inciting or demonstrating bloody or gratuitous violence in a real-world setting
  • Hacking, targeting private servers to troll, or cheating in games
  • Creators claiming to falsely represent Tencent in order to share misinformation
  • Sharing illegal information, including pornography, terrorism or cults
  • Violating basic law or sensitive topics including nationality, politics or religion
  • Acting in a way that will damage Tencent's brand image

Contract punishment

In addition to all of this, the new policy also includes a rule about violating contracts. The punishment or consequences for any streamer violating the rules isn't known at this point, but given the harshness of the rules themselves that could be severe.

For more on this story head to InfluencerUpdate.biz.


Jakejames Lugo
Jakejames Lugo
Staff Writer

