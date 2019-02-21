News

Chinese publisher East2West opens its USA branch in San Francisco

Chinese publisher East2West opens its USA branch in San Francisco
By , Staff Writer

Chinese publishing platform East2West has opened doors on its new USA branch in San Francisco.

East2West has established a position for years as an outlet for bringing Western-developed games into China, including The Escapists 2, Chuchel and This War of Mine. Now, the publisher has launched East2West USA as a means to take its model global.

“We are extremely pleased about the chance to bring the same care and attention we show our titles in China to the international market,” said East2West CEO Raymond (just Raymond) in a statement.

“This is what sets us apart as a video game publisher, and we are ready to show the world that the bar has been raised.”

VP of Business Operations James Seaman added: “We are all very excited about the newest chapter for East2West games as we open our new WW publishing arm in the United States. Our current lineup, which will be announced shortly, is already impressive. I personally look forward to the challenges ahead and the great success we will have.”

With China once again freezing approvals on new game releases to clear a lengthy backlog from the last freeze, it seems now is the prime time for the region's developers and publishers to refocus their interests elsewhere.

This story first appeared over on PCGamesInsider.Biz.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

Job News Feb 12th, 2019

Supercell staffing up China game development studio

Interview Oct 23rd, 2018

Yoozoo VP on finding the next great games market and the importance of localisation

News Sep 6th, 2018

Mobile internet giant Cheetah Mobile secures publishing rights for Ministry of Games' Trade Town

News Sep 5th, 2018

Chinese mobile games publisher CMGE looking to raise $500 million through Hong Kong IPO

News Aug 8th, 2018

Sociable Soccer dev Tower Studios snags China publishing deal with China Mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies