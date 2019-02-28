News

Tencent and Intel partner for Instant Play streaming service

By

Chinese tech and entertainment behemoth Tencent is launching its own streaming service called Instant Play with Intel.

That's according to Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad, who reports that this new initiative will work with both PC and mobile devices.

Per images from Ahmad's tweets, the service will stream gameplay footage at 60 frames per second at a 1080p resolution with a latency of below 40ms.

Monster Hunter World is seen being played on a laptop; Tencent has the Chinese publishing rights for this title, though this title was pulled from sale in the region in August last year as part of the game approval freeze that lasted between March and December.

GDC session

Furthermore, Tencent and Intel are holding a session at this year's GDC where they are going to be discussing cloud games solutions for PC and Android, which suggests that this might not be making the leap to iOS devices, at least not yet.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

