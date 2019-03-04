Weekly global mobile games charts: Playrix's Homescapes resurgent in the US top grossing rankings

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from February 18th to 24th.

US Charts

For the first time since the week of November 5th to 11th, Playrix has appeared in the US top 10 grossing rankings. And much like waiting for a bus, after a long wait two top 10 positions have come at once with Homescapes hitting seventh on the App Store and 10th on Google Play.

Candy Crush Saga was top for the week on both marketplaces, toppling Epic's Fortnite and Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle on iOS and Android resptively.

The Firecraft Studios success story continues meanwhile, as Matchington Mansion moves up one position to eighth on the App Store top grossing chart.

Great Britain and Ireland Charts

Moon Active remains unmoved on the top download and grossing charts across the marketplaces - positions it seemingly now has a firm grip on. Roblox picked up second place on the App Store, as King's Candy Crash Saga fell to third. Playdemic's Golf Clash meanwhile crept into 10th on Google Play.

There were a few new entries to the free download rankings on iOS for the week, as Voodoo's Roller Splat! took fifth, another it its titles Radial took eighth, and Madbox's Sausage Flip came in at 10th.

China Charts (iOS only)

Tencent and NetEase continue to maintain their dominance in China, with just 37Games holding onto fifth with Lord of the City to break up their duopoly on the top grossing chart.

Tencent had four titles in the top 10, while NetEase had five, including Fantasy Westward Journey and Onmyoji in second and third.

