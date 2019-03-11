Weekly global mobile games charts: MZ's Final Fantasy XV and IGG's Lords Mobile edge into the US top 10 grossing positions

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from February 25th to March 3rd.

US Charts

MZ made a return to the top 10 grossing rankings on Google Play for the week as Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire grabbed 10th place, just behind IGG's Lords Mobile in ninth. Small Giant's Empires & Puzzles moved up to fifth, while Coin Master continued its move up the charts by picking up third place on Android.

101 Digital's Color Bump was knocked off the App Store's top spot for free games by Voodoo's Roller Splat!, though the publisher did have a new entrant to the top 10 with Paint Pop 3D in fifth.

Color Bump took back first place on Google Play above Voodoo's Grass Cut. New entrants on Android included Madbox's Sausage Flip, 101 Digital's Paint Pop 3D and Voodoo's Crowd City.

Great Britain and Ireland Charts

Moon Active's Coin Master has been knocked off the top spot for App Store free downloads this week by 101 Digital's Color Bump 3D. It still maintained its top position on Google Play however and conitinues to dominate the top grossing rankings.

IGG's Lords Mobile and Small Giant Games' Empires & Puzzles moved into the top 10 grossing chart on Android, taking sixth and seventh respectively.

China Charts (iOS only)

The top 10 grossing rankings saw a new entrant for the week of February 25th in Skymoons' The Croods, which took eighth place above Tencent's QQ Dance and King of Chaos.

37Games' Lord of The City has remained a consistent performer, rising up to fourth place. NetEase's LifeAfter meanwhile has burst into fifth position.

Over on the top free iOS games, CMGE flew straight to first place with Dragon Ball Z: Awakening, amidst a flurry of new entrants to the top 10. Other new titles included SleeeeepFly's Knife.io and Kingsoft's Rolling Sky 2.

A number of the companies in the above charts will be represented at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th to 14th, including NetEase via its vice president Ken Li.