Dates and venue revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

Leading mobile games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong in 2019 for the first time. And it’s in good company, as it brings partner event Blockchain Gamer Connects to the East for the two days of July 17 and 18. Tickets are on sale now with massive discounts of up to $450!

In Hong Kong, 1,000 delegates will gather at Cyberport to hear from 125 of the world’s leading experts from the mobile games and blockchain industries, including representatives from Tencent, Mintegral, Mobvista and more.

Filling eight wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their insights on everything from trends to growth and Esports. Partner event Blockchain Gamer Connects will host a further eight conference tracks covering blockchain trends, UX in blockchain games, fundraising for blockchain projects and more.

Networking, Indie Pitch and party

Pocket Gamer Connects also runs some of the greatest events to help you connect with the mobile gaming industry. From our Pitch & Match meeting scheduler - free to all delegates - to the SpeedMatch sessions that pair developers with publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings, Pocket Gamer Connects has the tools to help you make the connections that are crucial for your business.

The Very Big Indie Pitch will see indie developers showcase their games to a panel of expert judges for the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars.

And if all that sounds a bit serious, don’t miss the Global Connects Party on the first night! If you fancy carrying on the networking until late, while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music, then this party will be the one for you.

A ‘Super’ special offer

Want to be part of one of the hottest B2B conferences for the games industry this summer? To say thanks for booking so far in advance, Our Super Early Bird tickets offer incredible savings up to $450! This offer is strictly limited, so don’t wait too long - get your tickets today.

Call for speakers

Those Super Early Bird prices are so good that the only way tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong could be more affordable is if they were free. Which, as it happens, is just one benefit to speaking at the show.

Want to speak to our audience of international games industry professionals? Talk to us first using this form.

About Pocket Gamer Connects

Since our first show in 2014, more than 15,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international conference series around the world, including North America, Canada, the UK, Finland and India.

We’ve been the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe since 2016 and on average, delegates from over 45 countries attend each event. Previous attendees have voted Connects the ‘best value conference’, while 97 per cent would recommend us and 96 per cent tell us they’ll come back again.

Save up to $450

Whether you want to find out what all the fuss is about for yourself or you’re a friend of the show joining us once more, we’d love to see you at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong this July. Super Early Bird prices won’t be around forever, so don’t miss the boat and dive in now!