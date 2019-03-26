Speak at the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects in Hong Kong

This summer, Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong for the first time, and it’s your chance to reach out to a whole new audience by joining us as one of the 125 world-class speakers.

Europe’s biggest B2B mobile games industry event lands in the Hong Kong venue, Cyberport, on July 17th and 18th with more than 1,000 delegates ready for two days of networking, demos, a Big Indie Pitch and, of course, a packed conference schedule.

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong features no fewer than eight essential tracks delivered by 80 of the world’s leading experts, covering all the bases from essential insight for newcomers to the latest industry trends and forecasts.

And that’s not all - partner event Blockchain Gamer Connects is also heading East for the first time, with a further 40 speakers delivering eight tracks covering topics from blockchain trends, UX in blockchain games, fundraising for projects and more.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong - or Blockchain Gamer - to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

Influencer marketing

Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO

Live ops

Esports

Company culture

Team management

Technical workshops

Diversity

Indie success/failure stories

Business strategy

'Big data'

Game mechanics

Audio design

Game production

Narrative development

Social platform gaming

UX

Talent acquisition

Growth

Monetisation

UA

Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')

Global markets (data focus)

Publishing principles

Localisation

Piracy

AI/machine learning

We’re now actively seeking speakers for Hong Kong 2019, as well as Helsinki and MENA later this year. There are a few spaces left to speak in Seattle on May 13-14 too.

If you’d like to share your expertise with our industry audience at any of these events and deliver a seminar or take part in a panel debate, submit your proposal here.

Don’t want to speak?

That’s cool - we can’t all be natural born presenters. But you could still get involved in the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong. Come join us in the East - our Super Early Bird ticket rates are now open with savings up to a massive $450! Get your tickets today!