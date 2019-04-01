East Meets West: Perfect World off to a scorching start with $100m in 22 days, and pre-registrations kick off for Brawl Stars in China

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

Perfect World’s $100 million launch month dethrones Honor of Kings

Tencent's new big hit as got off to a scorching start with Perfect World generating some $100 million in just 22 days.

Pre-registrations open for Supercell’s Brawl Stars in China

Supercell could be set to make a huge splash in China as pre-registrations open for its latest game Brawl Stars. Watch this space.

Kaz Hirai is stepping down from Sony after 35 years

Long-time Sony employee and boss Kaz Hirai will relinquish his position of chairman at Sony on June 18th.

Two dozen new jobs open as Google ramps up Stadia development

Google is hiring across its various offices for its new games platform Stadia - including in Taiwan and Japan.

PUBG Corp and NetEase settle the battle royale cloning dispute

A legal dispute between two of the big hitters in the battle royale space has reached a settlement and the lawsuit has been dismissed.

Animoca Brands partners with Formula 1 on blockchain game F1 Delta Time

Animoca Brands has been busy conducting a series of deals in recent times. One of its latest sees it bag a global licensing deal with Formula 1 to develop and publish a blockchain game called F1 Delta Time.

Animoca Brands invests $2 million in creative networking platform Talenthouse

Staying busy, Animoca Brands has invested $2 million in the global art networking platform, with Talenthouse getting access to the Hong Kong publisher's various games and media clients.

Monolith Soft is ramping up its roster in preparation for a new Zelda

Monolith Soft supported development on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and now it's set to lend a hand again to a new entry in the famous series.

Nintendo to launch budget and high-end Switch models this summer

New variations of hardware are often released during a console's lifecycle and it looks like Nintendo is eyeing up new Switch models for later this year.

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent’s Perfect World dethrones Honor of Kings as China’s top grosser

It's happened - a game has dethroned Tencent's Honor of Kings off its perch on top of the Chinese App Store top grossing chart. The new champion? Another Tencent game - Perfect World.