Save the date! Free London mini-summit and mixer this May

By , Special Features Editor

Save the date! We’re hosting a free London mini-summit for the games industry on Tuesday, May 29th.

Mobile games: truly an international business. Join Mintegral, one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in Asia, and PocketGamer.biz, the leading mobile games industry portal, for an evening of insightful discussion and relaxed networking in central London.

Held at 58 Victoria Embankment, the theme of the evening will be bridging the gap between East and West. Mintegral will share its expertise regarding the current environment of the Chinese mobile games market.

You can expect a line-up of special guests from the publishing and development world, who’ll come together in London to share and discuss insights into games in the APAC region.

More details to be announced soon.

Come join us!

Fancy a free evening of drinks, networking, talks and panels? Places are limited, so sign up now!


