News

NetEase renames FortCraft to BuildTopia as it bags one million pre-registrations

NetEase renames FortCraft to BuildTopia as it bags one million pre-registrations
By , Senior Editor

NetEase’s Fortnite copycat BuildTopia, previously named FortCraft, has racked up more than one million pre-registrations ahead of its launch in China.

The title was first announced in 2018 and described as a “free-to-play crafting survival battle royale”. As in Fortnite, players can build their own structures, while the art style is also similar to Epic’s hit.

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the title takes cues from both Fortnite and Respawn's Apex Legends and is currently in closed testing.

A full launch may not be too far away. NetEase recently obtained a license to release BuildTopia in China, beating Tencent and Epic Games to the punch as Fortnite still awaits approval.

Getting to market quickly as previously proven fruitful for NetEase, with mobile battle royale hit Knives Out becoming a serious earner in Japan in particular. That title is estimated to have generated at least $465 million in 2018.

NetEase will be at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, which takes place on May 13th to 14th.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Mar 11th, 2019

NetEase gets the jump on Fortnite and Tencent as FortCraft is approved for China launch

News Mar 12th, 2018

NetEase rushes to beat Epic’s Fortnite to the punch on mobile with FortCraft

News Apr 8th, 2019

Kabam and NetEase partner for Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions

Interview Apr 1st, 2019

Why NetEase is shooting up battle royale with stylish, team-based title Disorder

7 News Oct 2nd, 2018

NetEase’s PUBG-like Rules of Survival bags $75 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies