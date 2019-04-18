Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong - what's it all about?

International mobile games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Hong Kong in 2019 for the first time on July 17th 18th.

And in another first for Hong Kong, partner event Blockchain Gamer Connects also makes its debut in the East this Summer. Your ticket will get you into both events.

With more than 1,000 games industry professionals from around the world expected at Hong Kong’s Cyberport, you can expect to meet C-level executives not only from Asia, but also Europe and the USA.

Read on to find out what awaits them - and you - at the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong.

15 incredible conference tracks

The conference schedule spans both days with expert analysis and insight for all game industry professionals across both shows. 120 speakers will share over 55 hours of cutting edge content throughout the two days of the show.

Pocket Gamer Connects presents eight conference tracks across both days, covering everything from trends to growth and Esports. Blockchain Connects adds a further seven tracks including trends, UX in blockchain games, fundraising for projects and more.

We’ll share more details about the conference tracks in the next few days.

Expo space

The showfloor will contain a dedicated Indie showcase area for known names and newcomers to showcase their talent to an industry audience. The Big Indie Zone is devoted to the work of indie teams and lone developers and it’s a vibrant and creative expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles. It's always one of the most popular features at the show.

It’s also a great opportunity for indies to catch up with old friends and see what the competition is working on.

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects

Network to your heart’s content

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects - and now you can add blockchain professionals to your business network. From big brands, established names and industry veterans to indie pioneers and revolutionary start-ups, you’ll find them all at the show.

With 1,000 attendees, whether you use our free online meeting scheduler available free to all delegates or our SpeedMatch sessions, which pairs developers speed dating style with publishers, Pocket Gamer Connects helps you make the connections that are crucial for your business.

Meet the media

We welcome the specialist and mainstream media to our shows, giving you the chance to raise awareness for your project outside the conference and into the big wide world.

Looking for investment?

New for 2019 and also making its debut in the East is Investor Connector. Applicants will be selected for one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Big Indie Pitches

Our series of international Big Indie Pitch competitions makes a welcome return in Hong Kong, where entrants will showcase their games to a panel of expert judges for the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars.

Save up to $450 with Super Early Bird prices

Global Connects Party

You won’t want to miss our infamous party on the first night! Free to all delegates, it’s a great night if you fancy carrying on the networking until late while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music.

Book now, save money

Join us for Pocket Gamer - and Blockchain Gamer - Connects Hong Kong at Cyberport on July 17th and 18th. Save up to $450 with our Super Early Bird prices and book now!