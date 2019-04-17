News

Family-focused publisher Natsume debuts its new indie program with Cosmic Defenders

By

Natsume has fired up its new Indie Program with the reveal of its first title Cosmic Defenders.

The publisher behind Harvest Moon and Reel Fishing has started the Natsume Indie Program as an initiative to provide a platform for smaller developers. Its first client is one-man Venezuelan studio Fiery Squirrel.

That studio's first game, Fluff Eaters, launched on Android and iOS back in 2012. The Natsume-published follow-up Cosmic Defenders will come to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Team effort

"Natsume has been dedicated to its mission to 'Make Everyone Happy' through exciting interactive entertainment software for the entire family for the past 23 years and we are excited to work with new developers who represent this likeminded mission," said Natsume CEO and president Hiro Maekawa.

"We are proud to support and collaborate with dedicated, artistic, and inspiring developers who are building the future of video games."

Fiery Squirrel CEO Henry Fernández added: "I am thrilled to be working with such a great company as Natsume, and I hope that together we can create game experiences that impact players in a meaningful way,”

 


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

