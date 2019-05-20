East Meets West: Sony and Microsoft team up on cloud gaming, Rockstar buys Dhruva, and Indonesia is world's fastest-growing market

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

Microsoft and Sony set aside rivalry to team up on cloud gaming

Console rivals Microsoft and Sony have signed a landmark deal that will see the latter utilise the former’s Azure data centres for its cloud gaming and content streaming services.

Rockstar acquires Indian developer Dhruva Interactive for $7.9m

Red Dead Redemption developer Rockstar Games has picked Indian studio Dhruva Interactive from Starbreeze for $7.9 million - less than the $8.5 million it has originally been purchased for in 2016.

Tencent’s "peaceful" PUBG clone Game for Peace earned over $14 million in three days

Game for Peace, which was released in order to make the PUBG formula monetisable and government-approvable in China, earned over $14 million within 72 hours of launch.

More than half of the world’s mobile gamers are based in Asia

Out of 2.4 billion mobile gamers in the world 1.3 billion of them are based in Asia, according to market intelligence firm Newzoo.

Keep an eye open for Indonesia, the fastest-growing nation in Adjust’s Global App Trends 2019 report

Indonesia was rated by Adjust as the fasted growing market in the world with a 17.62 'Growth Index' score. That was followed by Brazil (9.39), South Korea (9.11) and Malaysia (8.23).

Japan success helps propel NetEase sales to $2.7 billion in Q1 2019

Net revenue for Chinese games publishing giant NetEase increased 29.5 per cent year-on-year to ¥18.35 billion ($2.7bn) in Q1 2019. The company highlighted success in Japan, where battle royale hit Knives Out is a consistent top grosser.

PUBG Mobile adds new gameplay management tool to help promote “healthy gaming”

Tencent is making further attempts to appease Chinese regulators and national governments around the world, this time by adding a new gameplay management tool to PUBG Mobile that reminds users under the age of 18 to take breaks after extended play sessions.

Brawl Stars takes $50 million in South Korea

Supercell's latest game is proving to be a big hit in Asia, in South Korea in particular. Brawl Stars is currently open for pre-registrations in China.

Minecraft was the only top 250 grossing premium mobile game in 2018, showing it’s still going strong 10 years later

Minecraft has seen impressive results in China. NetEase, which publishes a free-to-play version of the game in China, reported in its Q1 2019 financials that Minecraft now has more than 200 million registered users in the country.

Nintendo and Tencent not expected to bring Switch to China before March 2020

Nintendo is playing down expectations for the Switch in China and doesn't expect to launch it in the country during the current financial year.

Nintendo Switch overtakes PlayStation 4 lifetime sales in Japan

Switch consoles have been sold an estimated 8.13 million times, whereas the PS4 has sold 8.07 million units in the region.

Tencent hopes Season Passes will help revitalise games growth after decline

After Tencent online game sales declined by one per cent year-on-year in Q1 2019, it's looking to implement Season Passes into its key games.

Games2Win launches Replay games funding initiative for Indian developers

Mumbai-based Games2Win has launched a games fund for Indian developers to raise money for their start-up projects.

Pokemon Rumble Rush revealed for iOS and Android

Developed by Ambrella, Rumble Rush is a spin-off free-to-play game that sees users control the pocket monsters as they battle through a variety of stages across the in-game islands.

NCSoft wants more from its legacy RPG franchises on mobile as sales decline

Revenue for South Korean publisher NCSoft’s mobile games business fell nearly 25 per cent year-on-year to 199.7 billion KRW ($167m) in Q1 2019.

Battle royale games have surpassed $2 billion on mobile

The top battle royale games on mobile have collectively surpassed $2 billion in less than two years.

Weak mobile and browser game performance led to a poor 2019 financial year for Square Enix

Mobile and browser games came in below expectations over the last 12 months.

SK Telecom partners with Microsoft on 5G, AI and cloud technologies

The two firms will utilise their technological capabilities in these areas to promote internet of things business, AI tech and services and media and entertainment services.

Supercell partners with South Korean TV network OGN for Clash Royale League

In the West and in Asia, excluding China, OGN will handle production on the full second season of the tournament, including the world finals. As part of the deal, OGN will also broadcast all competitive tournaments in both regions.

Weekly global mobile games charts: Clash of Clans the US top grosser again, but it can't beat Coin Master in the UK

There were two new entries to the top 10 grossing App Store games in China for the week, with Tencent's The Legend of Moon taking eighth spot - and seventh on the free downloads rankings - while Hypergryph's Arknights was the ninth largest revenue generator.