Google restricts Huawei Android access

Just days after Huawei found itself on the US’s ‘entity list’ Google has blocked smartphone manufacturer Huawei from some Android updates and apps.

The mobile firm said it would continue to provide security updates and sales services for all existing smartphone and tablet products in light of the news. But when the new version of Android launches later this year, it's unlikely to be made available to Huawei products.

Future Huawei devices will also not include certain Google apps, though current owners will not be affected by this. The company will continue to be able using the Android operating system through an open-source licence, however.

For Huawei users' questions regarding our steps to comply w/ the recent US government actions: We assure you while we are complying with all US gov't requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device. — Android (@Android) May 20, 2019

Trade tensions

The news comes shortly after the Trump administration added Huawei to its ‘entity list’ amidst growing tensions between the US and China, as well as concern over the risk of Chinese surveillance through its hardware on 5G networks - accusations the company denies.

Being on the list means that Huawei must gain government approval to do business with US firms.

Google has said it made the moves to ensure it is “complying with the order” and is currently “reviewing the implications", according to the BBC.

For its part, Huawei said it had made “substantial contributions” to the development and growth of Android, which has benefitted both users and the industry.

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally,” read a statement.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”