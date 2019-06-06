Last chance to save up to $320 on Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

This is your last chance to save up to $320 on Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects. Early Bird prices end midnight TONIGHT, so what are you waiting for?! Book now!

What you can expect

Don’t miss out!

Your ticket will get you into both shows, so make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing savings of up to $320 on the price of a ticket, as long as you book before midnight tonight. Book now!