East Meets West: Hong Kong region focus, final bids submitted for Nexon acquisition, and analysis on China's hyper-casual market

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

Netmarble, Kakao and others submit final bids for Nexon

South Korea’s Netmarble and Kakao and three other private equity firms have submitted their final bids to acquire a controlling interest in games company Nexon.

Rovio targets China over Western markets for Angry Birds Dream Island

Speaking to PocketGamer.Biz, a Rovio spokesperson confirmed that the new puzzle title is currently only being developed for China after identifying “a particularly strong appeal for the game there”.

4 videos analysing China's lucrative hyper-casual games market and how to get user attention

PocketGamer.biz recently partnered with Mintegral to host a London mini-summit and networking event called The Bridge Between East & West covering all things China. Across four sessions, industry experts discussed the hyper-casual games market in China, lessons learned from publishing there and tips for being successful.

Tencent denies overseas marketing and sales team was disbanded over Arena of Valor woes

Tencent has denied a recent report that claimed its overseas marketing and sales team for Arena of Valor was disbanded following the game’s lacklustre performance in Western markets.

Tencent's Game for Peace helped PUBG Mobile more than double sales to $146m in May

Sales for the titles are estimated to have increased by 126 per cent from the $65 million PUBG Mobile made in April. This number excludes all Android revenue in China.

Square Enix wants players to put on their fantasy shoes in Dragon Quest Walk

Following a series of hints for a new mobile Dragon Quest game, Square Enix has revealed a new location-based series entry. Dragon Quest Walk looks to transplant the series’ more traditional roleplaying features over the real world, in a similar manner to Pokemon Go.

PES 2019 mobile game racks up 200 million downloads

The company revealed the milestone on Twitter and is celebrating by handing out log-in bonuses and other in-game rewards.

Weekly global mobile games charts: NetEase's top 10 grossing dominance diminishes on the Chinese App Store

The success of Tencent's new hits this year, which include Game for Peace and Perfect World, has seen NetEase's co-dominance of the chart fade.