News

South Korea reaches one million 5G users in 69 days

South Korea reaches one million 5G users in 69 days
By , Staff Writer

Over one million South Korean mobile users have signed up to 5G services in 69 days.

South Korea’s Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed the news (via Yonhap) on June 10th, after 5G was launched commercially on April 3rd, 2019. This is 11 days faster than when 4G was introduced to the nation in 2011.

17,000 new customers on average have subscribed to the network each day since the option became available.

The country’s 5G system is made up by SK Telecom, which owns 40 per cent of the network while LG Uplus and KT Corporation each possess 30 per cent.

Four to five million users

Yonhap believes that the amount of 5G users will be positioned somewhere between four to five million come the end of 2019, with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold being a major factor if it arrives with the technology already installed.

5G has been making its way to the UK, as mobile network provider Three revealed that it will launch its 5G service in London from August.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News May 13th, 2019

SK Telecom partners with Microsoft on 5G, AI and cloud technologies

News Apr 4th, 2019

SK Telecom introduces new 5G data plan that includes exclusive games and promotions

News Apr 5th, 2019

Hatch partners with Samsung to bring 5G games service to South Korea

News Mar 20th, 2017

SK Telecom signs deal with The Pokemon Company offering free data to Pokemon GO players in South Korea

News Jun 11th, 2019

Three to launch 5G in London from August

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies