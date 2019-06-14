News

E3 2019: Nintendo looking into game streaming technologies

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo is looking into game streaming technologies, according to Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

Speaking to Time during E3 2019, the new president commented on Nintendo’s competitors such as Microsoft and Google introducing game streaming options by stating how interested he is to see how the technology plays out.

Bowser said that he is excited to find out what other experiences “may evolve based on new technologies”.

Nintendo has shown no signs of adapting game streaming in the near future, with the firm concentrating more on mobile and recently trying its hands at VR through Nintendo Labo.

“Looking at those technologies”

“We’re looking at those technologies and understanding their capabilities and how they may contribute to the gameplay experiences we desire with our IP and characters and environments,” said Bowser.

“However, we also believe that at this point in time Nintendo Switch also offers a very compelling and unique gameplay experience. It’s a very unique platform in that you can play it at home on your TV, and instantaneously pull it out of the dock and go to a portable mode, whether that’s a tabletop mode or a handheld mode, and continue playing that game seamlessly wherever you go.

“That proposition of hardware coupled with a catalogue that’s over 2,000 games deep is one reason that fans are still choosing Nintendo Switch as their platform of choice.”

You can find all of our E3 coverage right here.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

