Niantic looking to catch Pokemon Go “hackers” with lawsuit

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has filed a lawsuit against a group of “hackers” it claims help players cheat in its games.

As reported by Business Insider, 22 members of Global++ are being sued by the firm for creating and distributing PokeGo++ and Ingress++, which are described as “unauthorised derivative versions” of the apps.

The lawsuit states that the unauthorised apps give players an unfair advantage, alongside infringing on Niantic’s intellectual property rights.

Alen “iOS noob” Hundur and Ryan “ElliotRobot” Hunt are primarily named in the filing over claims they help to develop the apps, as well as the latter leading up the group.

Seeking injuction

Niantic is seeking an injunction to prevent the group from distributing the apps, as well as a new Potter++ app Niantic claims has already developed based on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

"Among other things, defendants' schemes undermine the integrity of the gaming experience for legitimate players, diminishing enthusiasm for Niantic's games and, in some cases, driving players away from Niantic's games altogether,” reads the lawsuit.

“Defendants' schemes therefore damage Niantic's reputation and goodwill and interfere with Niantic's business."