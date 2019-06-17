News

Niantic looking to catch Pokemon Go “hackers” with lawsuit

Niantic looking to catch Pokemon Go “hackers” with lawsuit
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has filed a lawsuit against a group of “hackers” it claims help players cheat in its games.

As reported by Business Insider, 22 members of Global++ are being sued by the firm for creating and distributing PokeGo++ and Ingress++, which are described as “unauthorised derivative versions” of the apps.

The lawsuit states that the unauthorised apps give players an unfair advantage, alongside infringing on Niantic’s intellectual property rights.

Alen “iOS noob” Hundur and Ryan “ElliotRobot” Hunt are primarily named in the filing over claims they help to develop the apps, as well as the latter leading up the group.

Seeking injuction

Niantic is seeking an injunction to prevent the group from distributing the apps, as well as a new Potter++ app Niantic claims has already developed based on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

"Among other things, defendants' schemes undermine the integrity of the gaming experience for legitimate players, diminishing enthusiasm for Niantic's games and, in some cases, driving players away from Niantic's games altogether,” reads the lawsuit.

“Defendants' schemes therefore damage Niantic's reputation and goodwill and interfere with Niantic's business."


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Apr 3rd, 2018

Niantic settles Pokemon Go Fest class action lawsuit for $1.6 million

News Sep 29th, 2016

Outraged Pokemon GO players have been filing complaints with the Federal Trade Commission

News Aug 17th, 2016

Niantic and Nintendo facing another lawsuit because of Pokemon GO players

News Aug 3rd, 2016

Nintendo and Niantic facing lawsuit over Pokemon GO trespassers

News Mar 27th, 2019

Niantic launches second annual Earth Day utilsing Pokemon Go and Ingress

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies