User acquisition, marketing and app store optimisation: Inside The Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

With less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight the nine tracks on offer at the event (plus there's also seven tracks over on Blockchain Gamer connects).

In the build-up, we will be looking at one specific track daily to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Today we’re looking at The Growth Track, which is an expansion on the previous year’s ‘Monetise, Retain, Acquire’ content. Expect essential insight into user acquisition and retention techniques alongside how to grow your game successfully.

July 17th

10:40 - Up first will be head of Yoozoo Games Turkey Arslan Kiran who will be speaking on culturalisation and context in designing and publishing mobile games. This will include how to penetrate new markets as well as how to adapt game elements for different markets.

11:00 - Next, Lab Cave chief marketing officer Enric Pedró will hold a session all about app store optimisation and how developers can improve profits from utilising the notion.

11:20 - Huuuge Games general manager Andrew Wong shall then be sharing his secret of user acquisition between the studios marketing operations from Europe to the Asia Pacific.

11:40 - GoGoChart CEO and founder Daniel Lo next shares details on marketing agencies, their value and how to work with them to benefit your company.

12:00 - Our penultimate session sees Leiting Games director of international business development Bingbing Wang speaking on how the studio supports developers that are interested in the Chinese market.

12:20 - Closing out the track will be a in-depth panel discussing how to embrace complexity and compliance in modern user acquisition as the mobile games industry continues to shift. Panellists include Lab Cave chief marketing officer Enric Pedró, 6waves VP and head of publishing Billy Chan, GoGoChart CEO and founder Daniel Lo, and Huuuge Games general manager Andrew Wong.

These sessions are from just one of the nine tracks taking place at the show the year.

You can check out our full schedule to see the other impressive speakers attending, though be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? There’s still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connect Hong Kong right here.