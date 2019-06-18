Fallout Shelter accumulates $100 million in player spending on mobile

Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter has accumulated more than $100 million in player spending on mobile since launching four years ago, according to Sensor Tower.

59 per cent of Fallout Shelter’s estimated revenue has been generated from the US, which came in close to $60 million.

Following this was Great Britain, which accounted for nine per cent of spending, or $9 million. Germany placed third with five per cent, while Canada and Australia made up the top five at $4 million and $3.4 million respectively.

63 million installs

China stood as the game's best-performer in Asia, bringing in an estimated $3 million from the country and ranking sixth overall behind the aforementioned countries. Fallout Shelter is set to get an exclusive China-only mobile sequel as Bethesda looks to find more traction in the potentially lucrative market.

The publisher recently revealed that Fallout Shelter has surpassed 150 million downloads across platforms.

During E3 Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Fallout Shelter would be ported to Tesla vehicles.