Synative Playable Studio now lets devs create Google Play ‘Try Now’ demos for free

Synative is making its Playable Studio available free of charge for developers to create Google Play ‘Try Now’ demos.

As the name might suggest, Google Play’s instant games are designed to be available instantly, without the need for a download.

The idea of these demos is to give players a taste of the full game and encourage a download. Synative is one of a number of companies now offering tools to build these demos.

Ad network-compatible

Playable ads created within Synative Playable Studio can be exported to ad networks such as IronSource, Unity Ads, Tapjoy, AdColony, Vungle, Google UAC, AppLovin and Facebook.

While creating Google Play demos with the tool is now free, developers must pay $199 to take their playables to an ad network.

A monthly paid service is also available offering unlimited projects and free ad creation for select ad networks, including Facebook.

“We’ve been talking with Google for a long time and know they are pushing to get more developers trying out their demo service within the Google Play Store,” said Synative CEO Ken Liu.

“We thought we give them an extra push by helping everyone get their demos out now and working to make it an industry standard.”

We recently caught up with Synative co-founder Cynthia Du about how Synative’s tech works and its plans for the future.