Unity, licensed IP and knowing your end goal: Inside The Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

With less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight the nine tracks on offer at the event (plus there's also seven tracks over on Blockchain Gamer connects).

In the build-up, we will be looking at one specific track daily to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Today we’re looking at The Developer Toolkit, which will provide essential hands-on advice on all aspects of mobile game creation. This will feature a wide range of curriculum covering the practical side of development running as well as providing vital information on how to successfully establish yourself in the games industry.

July 18th

15:00 - GameRefinery chief game analyst Kalle Heikkinen get things underway first, with a session looking at the differences between Eastern and Western Markets. Heikkinen will outline which artistic genres and styles work in which markets via the use of high-level data.

15:20 - Next up, Twisted Hand Studio founder Owen Shen shall be talking about working with both Eastern and Western developers as a service provider.

15:40 - Unity Technologies global head of content Maxim de Wit will then be discussing how the Unity Distribution Portal can help developers by taking away the hassle of any store SDK integrations.

16:00 - Following this, Vivox head of East Asia Thomas Wong will host a session on how using Vivox’s voice and text chat can deliver the best multiplayer experience.

16:20 - Dark Horse Digital founder and director Jason Frazer penultimately takes the stage to dissect how knowing your end goal can influence the design of your product.

16:40 - Concluding the track we have a panel debating whether working with licensed IP leads to success. Panellists include Touch Press CEO Barry O’Neill, DeNA VP for operation and marketing Mao Eric Li, Epik partner onboarding Owen Ma, Mattel163 CEO Amy Huang and ZeptoLab head of publishing Dylan Tredrea

These sessions are from just one of the nine tracks taking place at the show the year.

You can check out our full schedule to see the other impressive speakers attending, though be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? There’s still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connect Hong Kong right here.