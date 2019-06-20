After making billions on mobile Puzzle & Dragons Gold is launching on Nintendo Switch

GungHo Online Entertainment's Puzzle & Dragons series will make its debut on Nintendo Switch in North America later this year.

Puzzle & Dragons Gold is a player-versus-player focused experience exclusively for the console, which builds off the hit mobile title it's based on.

Players must solve a variety of puzzles to battle and collect monsters. From this, creatures can be evolved and used to help chain bigger combos during battle.

Grow the IP

GungHo’s decision to bring the puzzler to Switch has been made to help grow the franchise’s popularity outside of Japan.

Since launching in 2012, the series has accumulated an estimated $7 billion-plus in revenue, and it's been downloaded more than 80 million times globally.

To this day Puzzle & Dragons is still hugely popular, with sales even recently experiencing a resurgence, helping GungHo to generate $318 million in Q1 2019.

You can find more mobile games that have made more than $1 billion in our Unicorn Club here.

Pocket Gamer Connects is heading to Asia next month as we set up shop in Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th. Head to the website for details.