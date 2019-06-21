Check out the Esports and Key Opinion Leaders track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

With less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight the nine tracks on offer at the event (plus there's also seven tracks over on Blockchain Gamer Connects).

In the build-up, we will be looking at one specific track daily to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Today we’re looking at Esports and Key Opinion Leaders, with our speakers covering anything and everything related to the world of esports. Attendees can expect expert overviews, trend analysis, best practice, sector challenges, social media marketing and what the future of the industry could look like.

July 18th

10:20 - First up we have Propagate founder Mika Kuusisto speaking on what the esports ecosystem looks like today and what the market might - or even should - look like in future.

10:40 - LJQ founder Francesco Berre follows with a session looking at how esports can be used to promote physical activity in schools, with the sport close to being adopted by the Olympics.

11:00 - Fancy a holiday? Esports Holidays CEO and founder Frank Sliwka shall be giving details on how esports can influence tourism and local businesses.

11:20 - Next to take the stage will be Madeviral CEO Don Sim talking about the symbiosis between key opinion leaders (influencers) and developers.

11:40 - Tencent’s product operations manager Daniel Choncha Zegarra will then be hosting a session on how the Chinese giant utilises esports games in the region.

12:20 - Finally we have an esteemed panel of experts dedicated to the future of esports. Panellists include HK esports CEO Derek Cheung, ENCE Esports co-founder and CEO Mika Kuusisto and Student Esports Association HK vice-chairperson Tik Yuen.

