Monetisation design, profitability and gacha: Inside Monetiser at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

With less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight the nine tracks on offer at the event (plus there's also seven tracks over on Blockchain Gamer connects).

In the build-up, we will be looking at one specific track daily to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Today we’re looking at Monetiser, which will be looking at the hottest trends in the marketing and monetisation landscape. Expect high-quality mobile marketing, innovative in-game approaches, development tips to help strengthen a team during a game’s user life cycle on top of unique monetisation opportunities.

14:00 - Starting with a bang, Pixonic head of game design Vladimir Krasilnikov will be hosting a fascinating look at the design behind monetisation with an emphasis on the dark side of gacha games.

14:40 - Following this, Falafel Games CEO and co-founder Vincent Ghossoub shall hold a session on how to make games profitable to diverse markets.

15:00 - Google technical account manager Tianxu Wang next will be talking ad monetisation opportunities via in-app purchases in heavy to hardcore games.

15:40 - Rounding out the day, we have EPIK partner onboarding Owen Ma whose knowledge of crossover collaborations and digital merchandise will be used to prove how to increase engagement, loyalty and new revenue from the brand's customers.

These sessions are from just one of the nine tracks taking place at the show the year.

You can check out our full schedule to see the other impressive speakers attending, though be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? There’s still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connect Hong Kong right here.