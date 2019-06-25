News

Israel becomes home to Nintendo’s second official store

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has opened its second official store in Tel Aviv, Israel.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the outlet held its grand opening yesterday (Monday, June 24th) at the city's Dizengoff Center shopping mall.

The decision for Israel to become home of Nintendo’s next official shop only comes a few months after the country received an official online store.

14 years prior

Nintendo’s first official store was opened 14 years ago in New York and can be found in the Rockefeller Plaza. Even before this, the building was an official store for The Pokémon Company for four years.

The location has become very popular for fans to gather and watch Nintendo directs, with live reactions of the crowd commonly posted to the web.

The most recent of these was Nintendo’s E3 direct, which showcase numerous announcements including a new Zelda, Pokemon Sword and Shield footage and Banjo-Kazooie for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You can read everything that was revealed here.


Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

