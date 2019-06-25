Global trends, market insight and hypercasual games: Inside West Meets East at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

With less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight the nine tracks on offer at the event (plus there's also seven tracks over on Blockchain Gamer Connects).

In the build-up, we will be looking at one specific track daily to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Today we’re looking at West Meets East, which gives attendees an essential guide to mobile markets across the planet with a focus on important global trends, how to publish games in certain regions as well as the latest data and stats surrounding the Asian market.

This track is sponsored by JoyPac.

July 17th

14:00 - Starting off, we have a keynote from JoyPac COO Allison Bilas on everything you need to know about hypercasual games in Asia. The studio launched over 15 titles in the market this year and will be pulling from that experience for an insightful talk.

14:20 - Play 3arabi co-founder Ahmed Alsafar will then host a session all to do with the Middle East and North Africa market.

14:40 - Curious about the indie game market in China? Then make sure you attend X.D. Network VP of business development and premium game publishing Brandy Wu’s session on the topic.

15:00 - The first panel of the day will see our group of experts all discussing investment. Panellists include Vectr Ventures VP of product development Tony Zander, Plutus VC senior VP Joshua Galloway, Wargaming chief corporate development officer Sean Lee, Confidential CEO Henry Yeh and Plutus VC partner Calvin Ng.

15:40 - Following this, we have an exciting panel discussing the experiences of publishing inside and outside of Asia. Panellists consist of Yoozoo Games head of US office Wenfeng Yang, Soccer Manager strategic partnerships manager Michelle Chan, Leiting Games director of international business development Bingbing Wang, JoyPac COO Allison Bilas and Tencent business development and strategy head Miley Chen.

16:00 - Next up, Yoozoo Games CEO of its India branch Anuj Tandon shall be giving his thoughts on the games market in the region.

16:20 - Madeviral CEO Don Sim then follows with a detailed session dedicated to South East Asian markets.

16:40 - We then finish the track session with a panel discussing future opportunities for developers. Our esteemed panel features RiseAngle founder and CEO Kaveh Vahdat, Boomzap creative director and co-founder Christopher Natsuume, Twitchy Finger founder and CEO Edward Li, Pixio CEO and co-founder Jeremy Lam and Google strategic partner lead of gaming Qian Tang.

These sessions are from just one of the nine tracks taking place at the show the year.

You can check out our full schedule to see the other impressive speakers attending, though be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? There’s still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connect Hong Kong right here.