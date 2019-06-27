News

Oasis Games developing One Punch Man title for iOS and Android

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 27th, 2019 license Oasis Games Not disclosed
Oasis Games developing One Punch Man title for iOS and Android
By , Staff Writer

Chinese developer Oasis Games has revealed it is making a One Punch Man title for iOS and Android devices.

One Punch Man: Road to Hero is the first officially authorised game for Western countries based off of the Japanese superhero.

The card RPG title follows the same plot of the anime series and will feature every character including their original voice actors. Users collect and train characters before using their superhero powers in battle.

One Punch Man: Road to Hero has no official release date at the time of writing has been confirmed to be a free download with optional in-game purchases.

Chart own path to the top

“One Punch Man: Road to Hero puts the One Punch Man story and characters into the hands of mobile gamers so they can chart their own path to the top,” said Oasis Games producer Jinyang Xu.

“We are focusing on making all aspects of the game authentic, allowing players to extend the world of the anime series into an interactive playground where they can battle, train and collect all their favourite heroes.”

Players interested in One Punch Man: Road to Hero can sign up to the registration to be notified as soon as the game becomes available.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Mar 15th, 2019

Honor of Kings has made $4.5 billion since launching in October 2015

News Jul 3rd, 2018

Oasis Games heads up $3 million investment in Austrian indie developer Iron Mountain

News Mar 23rd, 2018

Madfinger’s Shadowgun Legends launches globally on Android and iOS

News Apr 13th, 2017

Android sales in China accounted for 86.4% of all smartphones sold between December 2016 and February 2017

News Jun 27th, 2019

Pokemon Masters launches on mobile this summer

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies