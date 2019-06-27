Oasis Games developing One Punch Man title for iOS and Android

Chinese developer Oasis Games has revealed it is making a One Punch Man title for iOS and Android devices.

One Punch Man: Road to Hero is the first officially authorised game for Western countries based off of the Japanese superhero.

The card RPG title follows the same plot of the anime series and will feature every character including their original voice actors. Users collect and train characters before using their superhero powers in battle.

One Punch Man: Road to Hero has no official release date at the time of writing has been confirmed to be a free download with optional in-game purchases.

Chart own path to the top

“One Punch Man: Road to Hero puts the One Punch Man story and characters into the hands of mobile gamers so they can chart their own path to the top,” said Oasis Games producer Jinyang Xu.

“We are focusing on making all aspects of the game authentic, allowing players to extend the world of the anime series into an interactive playground where they can battle, train and collect all their favourite heroes.”

Players interested in One Punch Man: Road to Hero can sign up to the registration to be notified as soon as the game becomes available.