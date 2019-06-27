Don’t miss Superstar Sessions at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

With less than a month to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong takes place on July 17th and 18th, we’re taking the opportunity to highlight the nine tracks on offer at the event (plus there's also seven tracks over on Blockchain Gamer Connects).

In the build-up, we will be looking at one specific track daily to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Today we’re looking at Superstar Sessions, where over the course of two mornings we’ll be hosting a variety of in-depth sessions about the hottest topics in the industry that will dominate the state of play for many years to come.

July 17th

10:20 - Day one starts with Loom Network co-founder and CEO Matthew Campbell giving tips and explaining in-depth on how to scale Ethereum games as part of our Blockchain Trends

11:00 - Following this, Blockade Games CEO Marguerite deCourcelle takes the stage to give an overview of how to build a robust and collaborative community.

July 18th

10:20 - Beginning the second day but closing out this particular track we have Mythical Games CEO John Linden giving his thoughts on why Blockchain is a game changer.

These sessions are from just one of the nine tracks taking place at the show the year.

You can check out our full schedule to see the other impressive speakers attending, though be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? There’s still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connect Hong Kong right here.