China's Shanghai Fukong hasn't sold Jagex just yet

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Reports that RuneScape giant Jagex has been sold by its Chinese overlords Shanghai Fukong are not true.

That's according to a statement provided by the UK-based games developer and publisher to MMORPG.com, in which it said that the rumoured sale to US investment group Platinum Equity was just one option being explored by China's Shanghai Fukong.

"Fukong’s regulatory statement earlier this year acknowledged that the company was looking to restructure its debt, which has resulted in recent announcements regarding a potential sale, however this remains one of various possible outcomes and is an evolving situation," the company said in a statement.

"Jagex has never been in better shape and following five years of record growth, and our focus is to execute our five-year plan built around further investment into the RuneScape franchise, investment in new living games, and working with other studios to publish their living games under our Partners programme."

The news that Shanghai Fukong intended to sell part or all of its stake in Jagex broke earlier this year. For its part, Jagex is seeing a rather positive performance. During 2018, the firm says its monthly active users doubled, while revenue was up 10 per cent year-on-year.

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.


