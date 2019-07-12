News

Monolith Soft opens second studio in Japan

Monolith Soft opens second studio in Japan
By , Staff Writer

Japanese developer Monolith Soft has opened a second studio in Japan as a result of its profits increasing year-on-year.

As reported by Japanese Nintendo, the new Osaki Studio will be located at the Osaki MT Building, 12th floor in Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo.

The original studio was founded in 1999 and has been based in Japan’s capital ever since.

Profits doubled

Alongside this, the company published its financial report for 2018 showing that the firm’s profits had doubled to ¥274 million ($2.5 million) in the last fiscal year.

Monolith has worked with Nintendo on several big titles for the company, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Splatoon 2.

In March, Monolith Soft began ramping up its roster of staff at its Kyoto studio as it prepared work for a new Zelda title. This is presumed to be the Breath of the Wild sequel which was revealed at E3 last month.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jul 11th, 2019

Hi-Rez Studios expands UK presence with Red Beard Games

News Apr 17th, 2019

Scopely’s recent success is bringing the publisher a new Culver City headquarters

Job News Mar 28th, 2019

Monolith Soft is ramping up its roster in preparation for a new Zelda

Job News Feb 11th, 2019

Sumo Digital opens mobile studio in Leamington Spa

News Oct 24th, 2018

Hugo Games opens new match-three studio in Berlin

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies