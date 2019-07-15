East Meets West: Nexon no longer for sale, Tencent negotiates better revenue share, and Chinese companies eye new age-rating system

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

Tencent uses clout to negotiate better revenue share on Chinese Android stores

It's been reported that China's largest publisher will now only give up a 30 per cent share of its sales to a number of storefronts, as opposed to a more typical 50 per cent split.

Chinese companies including Tencent want new age-rating system in the region

More than 10 Chinese games companies including Tencent, NetEase and Perfect World are pushing for a new system to rate games in the country. The proposal is set to be discussed by a committee of experts that features press, researchers and exec.

Update: South Korea's Nexon no longer up for sale following lack of buyers

South Korean games publisher Nexon has been taken off the market and any potential deal of founder Jungju Kim selling his controlling share has been scrapped, according to Reuters.

11.2 billion mobile games were downloaded in Q2 2019 reports App Annie

Japan and China-developed titles such as Fate/Grand Order and Honor of Kings were the top grossing titles worldwide in Q2.

China's Shanghai Fukong hasn't sold Jagex just yet

Reports that RuneScape giant Jagex has been sold by its Chinese overlords Shanghai Fukong are not true, according to a statement provided by the UK-based games developer and publisher.

Motion Twin, Playdigious and Bilibili team for Dead Cells mobile port in China

Playdigious shared the news via Twitter confirming the partnership, however no release date or details regarding if the game will be arriving on iOS or Android has been given.

Clash of Clans had its best revenue month for two years in June

China ranked in third for player spending by bringing in $4 million, which equalled to five per cent of sales. This was far behind the US however, where players spent $37m.

Monolith Soft opens second studio in Japan

The news comes as the company publishes its 2018 financial report that showed profits had doubled to ¥274 million ($2.5 million) in the last fiscal year.

Nintendo Switch Lite launches this September

The device is specifically designed for on-the-go, with its more compact and lightweight design. The Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch screen capable of 720p.

Nintendo’s Doug Bowser says Switch Lite won’t kill off 3DS support

Bowser confirmed that Nintendo will continue to support the 3DS family of systems as long as demand is present.

Nintendo Switch Online surpasses 10 million subscribers

That’s up from the 9.8 million members the company announced back in April.

Pokemon Go generates $2.65 billion in first three years

Players in the US accounted for the largest portion of spending at approximately 35 per cent of revenue, or $928 million. Japan followed at 29 per cent, or $779 million, before Germany claimed third with six per cent, or $159 million of total gross revenue.

Weekly global mobile games charts: Harry Potter remains stationary as Pokemon Go makes a comeback

In China, Chengdu Longyuan’s Auto Chess reached first position for downloads, which resulted in last week’s top spot Raziel descending to fourth.

