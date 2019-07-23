NetEase opens Montreal studio

NetEase has opened a games studio in Montreal, Quebec that will focus on research and development.

The move was supported by Greater Montreal’s economic promotion agency Montreal International. Investment Quebec also worked with the publisher to set up shop in the Canadian province.

"Significant milestone"

In a statement NetEase CEO William Ding said the city offers “clear advantages and favourable conditions” for international games companies.

“Global expansion is of great importance to the strategic growth of NetEase's online games business,” he said.

“We have made considerable progress in recent years, and our new Montreal games studio is another significant milestone for our global market ambitions.”

NetEase has made numerous investments in recent times, including its acquisition of a minority stake in Montreal studio Behaviour Interactive earlier this month.