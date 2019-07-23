Google, Voodoo, JoyPac and more to speak at hyper-casual games summit in Shanghai on August 1st

Mintegral is teaming up with Morketing to host a special ‘Hyper-casual games in East and West’ summit on August 1st during ChinaJoy.

The hyper-casual space has become one of the hottest industry trends in mobile over the last couple of years.

According to App Annie’s Global Mobile Games Index Report of May 2019, China’s top 10 downloads chart was taken up entirely by hyper-casual titles.

Expert insights

Mintegral and Morketing’s seminar will host experts from companies such as Google, Voodoo, JoyPac, App Annie and Tenjin.

The speakers will share their insights on the Eastern and Western markets to give attendees a better understanding of the sector and how to be successful.

The seminar will finish with a panel of the aforementioned companies, followed by a networking party.

For more details on the event and to sign up, visit the website. You can also view the full schedule below.