News

Google, Voodoo, JoyPac and more to speak at hyper-casual games summit in Shanghai on August 1st

Google, Voodoo, JoyPac and more to speak at hyper-casual games summit in Shanghai on August 1st
By

Mintegral is teaming up with Morketing to host a special ‘Hyper-casual games in East and West’ summit on August 1st during ChinaJoy.

The hyper-casual space has become one of the hottest industry trends in mobile over the last couple of years.

According to App Annie’s Global Mobile Games Index Report of May 2019, China’s top 10 downloads chart was taken up entirely by hyper-casual titles.

Expert insights

Mintegral and Morketing’s seminar will host experts from companies such as Google, Voodoo, JoyPac, App Annie and Tenjin.

The speakers will share their insights on the Eastern and Western markets to give attendees a better understanding of the sector and how to be successful.

The seminar will finish with a panel of the aforementioned companies, followed by a networking party.

For more details on the event and to sign up, visit the website. You can also view the full schedule below.

Tags:
Guest Author (Media Partnership)
Guest Author (Media Partnership)

Related Articles

News Jul 17th, 2019

Learn how to launch and monetise your mobile game in APAC at our free mini-summit in Cologne

Feature Jun 6th, 2019

4 videos analysing China's lucrative hyper-casual games market and how to get user attention

News Apr 17th, 2019

Save the date! Free London mini-summit and mixer this May

Comment & Opinion Feb 14th, 2019

How JoyPac delivered a top 10 success in China

Interview Aug 20th, 2018

How Chorus Worldwide helped indie developers to release mobile games in China

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies