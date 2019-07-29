Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent’s Game for Peace reclaims top spot from Honor of Kings in China

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from July 15th to 21st.

US charts

Lion Studios’ Mr Bullet shot to the top of the US Google Play charts for downloads knocking Jelly Shift from Say Games down to second. However, the title did manage to hang onto first place across the App Store.

Other new entries for top iOS downloads included Kwalee’s Shootout 3D, Ketchapp’s Origame and Say Games’ Battle Disc at second, third and fourth respectively.

For the top-grossing, Roblox continued its fight for dominance with Candy Crush Saga claiming top spot for iOS this week. Tencent’s PUBG Mobile also fired up from fourth to rank first for the Android chart.

Last week’s big mover Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle fell heavily, dropping out of iOS altogether and hanging on to seventh on Android.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Mr Bullet replicated its success in the US by topping the Android chart for downloads, while Ketchapp’s Origame bettered its Stateside release to claim first on iOS.

Lego Juniors C&C overtook the bulk of new entries on Google Play to finish at fourth, while SayGames’ Battle Disc and Yasa Pets Hospital grabbed seventh and eighth for a big shakeup to the top 10.

Little movement for top grossers with Coin Master holding steady at first across both the iOS and Android stores.

China charts (iOS only)

Dragon Raja from Tencent swooped into first position in China for downloads, while the publisher’s GOT: Winter is Coming fell out of the top 10.

Jia Wei’s Bloody City made the most noticeable impact when it came to paid titles, with the adventure game bagging itself a podium position at third.

Game for Peace once again overtook Honor of Kings as Tencent continues to be unchallenged in the top-grossing market. Newcomers for the chart included Dragon Raja from Tencent at fifth and Netmarble’s StoneAge M at seventh.