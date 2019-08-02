One week left to save up to $310 on Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games conference extends its series into the Middle East with Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan for the first time on November 2nd and 3rd, and it’s building up to be a great show.

Expanding to new regions

As we’ve mentioned before, this is the Connects’ series first outing to the Middle Eastern region, and we bring a truly international audience with us. 650 industry professionals from not only Asia, but America and Europe will be heading to the city of Amman. From C-level executives to students and lone developers, you’ll find them there.

Our delegates will hear from 80 world class speakers delivering over 35 hours of content on 10 jam-packed conference tracks ranging from the games industry’s latest news and trends, to insights from game makers, monetisation and LiveOps.

And that’s not all our events have to offer, we bring a whole host of tools and fringe events which will allow you to network with the entire games industry, from our free unlimited online meeting scheduler to our SpeedMatch sessions, which sees developers paired with publishers in a series of speed-dating type style meetings.

If you’re a developer seeking funding for a project, or an investor looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector, then try out our brand new Investor Connector, which will pair pre-selected applicants together for meetings to discuss their potential involvement with one another. Developers looking to take party should apply here, whereas investors should apply here.

The ever popular and loved Very Big Indie Pitch also makes a welcome return for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, as indie developers showcase their games to a panel of expert judges, giving valuable feedback and a new contact in the games industry, all while competing for prizes worth thousands of dollars. An awesome opportunity to network with some of the finest names in the industry.

To fully complete the Connects experience, attend our Global Connects Party on the first night of the conference, free to all delegates! If you fancy keeping the networking going until late, while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music, then this is the party for you!

