Sega Sammy Holdings sees a 246.6 per cent increase in operating income this quarter

Japanese firm Sega Sammy Holdings operating income saw an increase of 246.6 per cent this quarter.

Sega Sammy revealed a sales increase of 5.7 per cent; it reached ¥72 million ($670 million) for the quarter. Meanwhile, the company experienced an increase in its operating income increasing from ¥935 million ($8.6 million) to ¥3.4 billion ($31.3 million).

Earning big money

Historically games, arcade and animation have been the firm's big earner. It continues to be Sega Sammy's dominant source of income as sales were at ¥53 billion ($490 million), nearing 18 per cent year-on-year increase.

On top of this, operating income increased 195 per cent year-on-year, leading to a rise from ¥1.6 billion ($15.4 million) to ¥4.9 billion ($45.6 million).

Reportedly the Tokyo based company is seeing an improvement in the sales of physical copies internationally, aiding in the increased sales the company is experiencing. Digital sales for its back catalogue has also improved, further growing the improved income.