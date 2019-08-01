Bandai Namco opens new mobile games-focused branch in Barcelona

Bandai Namco Entertainment has opened a new mobile games-focused branch in Barcelona.

Called Bandai Namco Mobile, the new company will focus on the publisher’s growing mobile business outside of Asia. And will unify overseas mobile development and marketing efforts in the West.

The division is not set to open its doors until 2020, however a recruitment drive to staff up the office will begin in the coming months.

Games industry hotbed

"Setting up a separate company for all our western mobile development and marketing allows us to react better to market tendencies and create higher quality content at a faster pace, as part of our long-term vision for the business," said Bandai Namco Entertainment CEO for Europe, America and Mobile Naoki Katashima.

Bandai Namco Mobile COO Tatsuya Kubota, added "The choice to settle in Barcelona was not a difficult one,

“The city is not only one of the most beautiful cities in the world; it's also the hotbed for international video game development and home to the best talent the mobile industry has to offer."