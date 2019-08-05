Pokemon Duel is shutting down on October 31st

The Pokemon Company is shutting down mobile game Pokemon Duel on October 31st.

Following that date the title will no longer be supported or available to download. Those that already have the game installed will only be able to access certain functions.

Critical hit

The in-game currency, gems, are no longer available to purchase. However, gems already owned can still be spent between now and when the game shuts down. As of August 26th, all monthly rankings and rewards will stop.

In the meantime the company has added some extras for the closing months. These include getting one figure for every 50 duels completed, more materials from locked boosters, changed mission rewards, halved opening times for boosters, and more.

No mention of refunds was made for players affected by this decision.