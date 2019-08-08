News

Last chance to save up to $310 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019

Last chance to save up to $310 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019
By , Special Features Editor

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference journeys to the MENA region for the first time with Pocket Gamer Connects Jordanon November 2nd and 3rd, and it’s shaping up to be a great show.

And this is your last chance to save up to $310 as our Super Early Bird prices end at midnight TONIGHT.

Don’t miss out and book now!

New region, same Connects expo

As mentioned before, this is the Connects’ series first outing to the Middle Eastern region, and we bring a truly international audience to explore and connect with this market. 650 industry professionals from not only Asia, but America and Europe will be heading to the city of Amman. From C-Level executives to lone developers and students, you’ll find them there.

What you can expect

Save now

The midnight deadline is fast approaching, so don’t miss out and grab your tickets before midnight tonight and save yourself up to $310! Book now!


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Aug 2nd, 2019

One week left to save up to $310 on Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

News Aug 1st, 2019

Tamatem, Zynga, Triple Dragon and iDreamSky feature in first wave of speakers for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

News Jul 19th, 2019

Just one week left to save up to $450 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

News Jul 30th, 2019

Top 10 things to do in Jordan while at Pocket Gamer Connects

News Jul 10th, 2019

Find out what awaits you at the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects MENA

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies