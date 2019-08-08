Last chance to save up to $310 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2019

Europe’s biggest mobile B2B games industry conference journeys to the MENA region for the first time with Pocket Gamer Connects Jordanon November 2nd and 3rd, and it’s shaping up to be a great show.
New region, same Connects expo
As mentioned before, this is the Connects’ series first outing to the Middle Eastern region, and we bring a truly international audience to explore and connect with this market. 650 industry professionals from not only Asia, but America and Europe will be heading to the city of Amman. From C-Level executives to lone developers and students, you’ll find them there.
What you can expect
- 10 tracks
- 35+ hours of content
- 80 world class speakers
- Free online meeting scheduler
- The Very Big Indie Pitch
- The Big Indie Zone
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- The Global Connects Party
