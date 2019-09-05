You could win the chance to showcase your game in person to 650 games industry professionals from all over the world at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

Europe's biggest mobile B2B games industry conference journeys to the Middle Eastern region for the first time on November 2nd and 3rd for two days of networking, conference talks, showcasing, pitching and more.

Part of the exhibition space, the Big Indie Zone is a dedicated area to help indie developers reach out to the games industry and showcase their games to investors, publishers, partners and other lone developers. The tables are worth $650 each - however there is a limited number of free spaces for a select few lucky indies.

The prize includes:

One display table in the Big Indie Zone, including two chairs and one power socket

Two standard conference passes

Access to all conference content

Access to the Global Connects party

Access to all non-exclusive/invitation-only fringe events

All you have to for the chance to win is enter your details in this form. The winners will be allocated at random once we’ve checked that you qualify as an indie.

About Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects will be travelling to Jordan for the first time in the Connects international series’ history, attracting 650 delegates from all around the world.

Away from the show floor, the conference schedule features 10 tracks delivering over 35 hours of content conducted by 80 of the world’s leading experts in the industry. Additionally, there will be a free unlimited meeting scheduler be made available to all delegates, and a host of fringe events and networking opportunities such as Publisher SpeedMatch sessions, Investor Connector, The Very Big Indie Pitch, and the Global Connects Party.

Don’t miss out - apply now!

For the chance to win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, enter now!