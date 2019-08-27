East Meets West: Tencent and NetEase earn $11bn in H1 2019, and how Supercell's games are performing globally

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

To give you a deeper insight into this key region, each week we’re rounding up all the news from PocketGamer.biz and around the web. Don't forget to keep up with the news throughout the week on the Asia section of our site.

Got any news leads about the Asia market you'd like to share? Email PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.

Tencent and NetEase combined earned $11.1 billion for online games in H1 2019

According to Niko Partners, Tencent and NetEase account for over 70 per cent of the Chinese domestic market revenue. The combined total earned for online games was up 8.6 per cent for the first half of the year.

Play Ventures closes $40m fund to back games start-ups

The figure is $10 million more than the planned $30m raise that was announced back in December 2018.

Razer and Tencent collaborate for cloud gaming standards

The duo hope to launch hardware that's compatible with Tencent's Cloud games infrastructure, in addition to integrating this tech into Razer's software. Razer has also said it will help Tencent Cloud's overseas expansion.

Digital revenue driven by mobile to a 5% year-on-year increase to $9.02 billion in July

On mobile, Tencent remains dominant, not only has it claimed the top spot, but Tencent-owned company Supercell sees two titles hit the top 10. Clash of Clans and Clash Royale secured seventh and ninth place respectively.

As Rush Wars hits soft launch, how are Supercell’s other games doing?

In this article, we take a look at how Supercell’s portfolio has been performing over the last 90 days using App Annie data and whether it’s in dire need of a refresh or if the studio is in the luxurious position of just adding more to its riches.

Nazara Technologies acquires a 67 per cent stake in Sportskeeda

The firm invested $534 million in the multi-sport platform. This new investment gives Nazara an extra 25 million active users a month for its network, closing in on 100 million.

Weekly global mobile games chart: Tencent titles take up half the chart in China

Tencent’s Honor of Kings remains the country’s highest-grossing game. Second place is taken by Game for Peace, with publisher Tencent boasting five titles in the top grossing chart for the week.

Connect directly with the biggest players in the Asian market at G-STAR, the most accessible games event in the region. Busan, Korea, November 14th to 16th November. Register now here.