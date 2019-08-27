News

Mario Kart Tour is racing onto iOS and Android next month

By , Staff Writer

Mario Kart Tour is racing onto with iOS and Android mobile devices on September 25th.

Nintendo revealed the news on Twitter (below), creating an official account for the new racing game. Further details are being released on Mario Kart Tour’s social media.

Previously, the title was available in a beta test taking place from May 22nd to June 4th. Pre-registrations for the full release on iOS and Android have now opened.

The free-to-play title includes courses inspired by real-world cities and locations, as well as classic Mario Kart tracks. The race-tracks will rotate every two weeks.

Ramping up

Nintendo has released several titles on mobile devices, including Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Dr Mario World and Dragalia Lost. Of all the company’s mobile titles, Fire Emblem: Heroes is the highest grossing to date.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
